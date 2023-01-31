Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

