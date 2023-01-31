Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 555,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $268.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.