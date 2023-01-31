Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 555,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $268.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.94.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Stories
