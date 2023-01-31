MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71.02 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $71.02 million and approximately $128,824.93 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00401180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.84 or 0.28159906 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00586693 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

