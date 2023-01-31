Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $825,946.33 and approximately $13,419.87 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

