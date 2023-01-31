Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $188,220.01 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metis has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00400486 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.56 or 0.28111200 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00590664 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.