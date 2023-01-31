Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $188,220.01 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metis has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00400486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.56 or 0.28111200 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00590664 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.