Metis (MTS) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Metis (MTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Metis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metis has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $185,084.17 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metis Token Profile

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

