MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $148.04 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $33.42 or 0.00145948 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $148.04 million and $15.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00215946 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 35.02116377 USD and is up 8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $14,326,045.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

