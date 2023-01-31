MetisDAO One Day Volume Hits $13.01 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $151.70 million and $13.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $34.25 or 0.00148322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00215731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.81701861 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $15,605,016.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.