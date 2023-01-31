Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $22.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,507.41. The stock had a trading volume of 84,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,156. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,583.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,476.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.