Metzler Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective by analysts at Metzler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Metzler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €1.50 ($1.63) on Tuesday, hitting €108.60 ($118.04). The company had a trading volume of 30,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.10. Sixt has a twelve month low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a twelve month high of €166.30 ($180.76). The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

