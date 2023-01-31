Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 15,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. 502,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

