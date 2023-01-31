Midas (MIDAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97.73

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Midas has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $97.73 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.45865783 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,488.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

