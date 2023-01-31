MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $0.27

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $71.26 million and $2.81 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00400593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.06 or 0.28116361 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00587218 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,883,566 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

