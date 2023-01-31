MinePlex One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.05 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $79.40 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00399299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.22 or 0.28027822 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00584764 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,934,163 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.