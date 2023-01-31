MinePlex (PLEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.15 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. MinePlex has a total market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00400486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.56 or 0.28111200 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00590664 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,963,099 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

