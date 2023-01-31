Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $467.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

