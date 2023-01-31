Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $85.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $173.48 or 0.00759810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00419681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00094072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00587030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00186008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00196150 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,234,001 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

