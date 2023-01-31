Monument Capital Management Has $498,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,641,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

