Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.16. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

