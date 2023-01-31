Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Shares of SBUX opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

