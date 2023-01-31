Monument Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kellogg by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:K opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

