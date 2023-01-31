Monument Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

