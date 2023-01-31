Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.28.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.47.
Shares of MCO stock opened at $314.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.49. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 126.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
