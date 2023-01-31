Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.21 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $245.65 million and $11.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00085589 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057775 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010122 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024922 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.
Moonbeam Coin Profile
Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,815,041 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Moonbeam
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.