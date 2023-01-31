Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $249.89 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $249.89 million and $8.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00057912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,907,466 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

