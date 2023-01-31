Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.