Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,164,000 after buying an additional 794,874 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,475,000 after buying an additional 645,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $128.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

