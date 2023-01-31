Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $478.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.68 and its 200 day moving average is $437.65. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

