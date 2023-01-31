Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

