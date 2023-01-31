Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of KHC opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

