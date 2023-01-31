Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,487 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after purchasing an additional 248,949 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.