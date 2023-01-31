Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NVS stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

