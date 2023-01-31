Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CS opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 334,234 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,779,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,624,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

