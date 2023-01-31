Morgan Stanley Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $410.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $416.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $496.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.