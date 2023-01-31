Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading Up 0.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 17,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 222.9% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 80,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,457 shares during the last quarter.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

