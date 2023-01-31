Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 6.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 25,717,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 245,112,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
