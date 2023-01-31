Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 6.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 25,717,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 245,112,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,318.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

