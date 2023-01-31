Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.30.

Mullen Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.74 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

