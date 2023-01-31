MXC (MXC) Reaches Market Cap of $82.52 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One MXC token can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $82.52 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Token Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03130047 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,770,302.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

