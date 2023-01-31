My DeFi Pet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $791,595.47 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $791,595.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,828 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

