Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 330 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,323.08).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 318 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,704.48 ($2,105.08).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 282 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.28 ($2,103.59).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

MAB1 traded up GBX 82 ($1.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 620 ($7.66). The stock had a trading volume of 495,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,681.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 546.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 707.07. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,350 ($16.67).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

