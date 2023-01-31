National Bank Financial Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TAC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.97.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.