Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Shares of NTCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. 1,657,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

