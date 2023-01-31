Navcoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.84 million and $8,593.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00230827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00098411 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00057704 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,349,171 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.