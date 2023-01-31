NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.29 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00010047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $172.42 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,545,428 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

