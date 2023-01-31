NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 230.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

