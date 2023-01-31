NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 785.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ares Capital

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.