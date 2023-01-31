NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuvve by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Nuvve from $16.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Nuvve Trading Up 21.1 %

Nuvve stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,412.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

About Nuvve

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.