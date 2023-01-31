NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

