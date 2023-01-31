NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

