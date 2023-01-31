NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 951.1% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 13.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 563,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 67,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

